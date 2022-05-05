Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

