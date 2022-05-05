Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Ferro has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferro ( NYSE:FOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

