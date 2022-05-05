FIGS (FIGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of FIGS opened at $16.49 on Thursday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,038,979.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of FIGS by 391.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FIGS by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.