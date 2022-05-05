FIGS (FIGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FIGS opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. FIGS has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 29,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $499,939.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,730,097.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FIGS by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in FIGS by 391.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FIGS by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

