Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.62 million. Analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

