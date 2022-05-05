Financial Contrast: Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) & Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Enel Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enel Chile has a consensus price target of $3.74, indicating a potential upside of 165.25%. Given Enel Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Enel Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Enel Chile $3.71 billion N/A $110.70 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enel Chile.

Summary

Enel Chile beats Enel Generación Chile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile (Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Enel Chile (Get Rating)

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas; and provision of construction works, engineering, and consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

