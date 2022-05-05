Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

