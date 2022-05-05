Financial Survey: Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) versus Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA)

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) and Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Williston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -498.01% -90.76% -68.73% Williston N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Addex Therapeutics and Williston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Williston 0 0 0 0 N/A

Addex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 369.27%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Williston.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williston has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Williston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $3.45 million 14.11 -$16.80 million ($2.85) -1.57 Williston N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Williston has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Addex Therapeutics.

About Addex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Williston (Get Rating)

Williston Holding Company, Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

