FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) VP David Tilis Purchases 3,050 Shares

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) VP David Tilis bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 317,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,958.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FINW stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FinWise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. On average, research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,400,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,936,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.