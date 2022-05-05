First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.93.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

