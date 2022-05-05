First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 27.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

