First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FCAP opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. First Capital has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

