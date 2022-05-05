First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of FCAP opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. First Capital has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $46.68.
First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
