First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FCCO stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. Equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in First Community in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in First Community by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

