First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of INBKZ stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $27.35.
