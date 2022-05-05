First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.63 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.