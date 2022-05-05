First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 193,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

FCT stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.