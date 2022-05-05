First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $148.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.75. First United has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First United in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First United by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First United by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in First United by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

