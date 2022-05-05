First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.