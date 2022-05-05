Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
SVVC opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.50.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
