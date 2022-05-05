FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get FirstService alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.17.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $124.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.42. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.02.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in FirstService by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.