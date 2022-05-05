Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 112,575 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FISV opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

