Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NYSE FSR opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at about $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,273,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

