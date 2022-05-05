Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $30.37.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
