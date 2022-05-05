Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60-7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.Flex also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.09-2.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $8,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

