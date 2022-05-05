Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60-7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.Flex also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.09-2.24 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $8,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
About Flex (Get Rating)
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flex (FLEX)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.