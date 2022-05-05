Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-2.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.70-28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.71 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS.

Flex stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 373,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Flex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Flex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 541,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.