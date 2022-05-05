Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.49. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

