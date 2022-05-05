Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 75.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 303,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

