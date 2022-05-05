Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a £138 ($172.39) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £159.90 ($199.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($195.80) to £134.50 ($168.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £147.53 ($184.30).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,912 ($111.33) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,747.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is £105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 1-year high of £162.75 ($203.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

