Flux Power (FLUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 469.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $554,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

