Flux Power (FLUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FLUX opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Flux Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flux Power (FLUX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.