Flux Power (FLUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLUX opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 123,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flux Power by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

