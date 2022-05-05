Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Rob Orgel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,620.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $622,600.00.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Flywire by 101.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.