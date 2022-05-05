Forian (FORA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forian stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Forian has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Forian in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $36,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 28,718 shares of company stock valued at $191,609 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forian by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forian by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Forian by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Forian during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Forian by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

