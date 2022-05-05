Forian (FORA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FORA opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Forian has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $14.39.
In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,718 shares of company stock worth $191,609 in the last three months.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forian in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
About Forian
Forian Inc provides software solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its healthcare, cannabis, and government customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
