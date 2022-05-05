Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Shares of FBRX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

