Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.54 Million

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) to report $883.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $877.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $710.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.67.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 35,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $287.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.64. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

