Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.005-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Shares of FTNT opened at $287.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.64. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $195.96 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.67.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

