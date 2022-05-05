Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.38.

Fortinet stock opened at $287.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.64. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $195.96 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

