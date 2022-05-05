Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $287.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $195.96 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.