Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $287.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $195.96 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.64. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

