Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.67.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $287.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.64. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $195.96 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

