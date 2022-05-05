Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FSSI opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

