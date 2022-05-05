Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Fortress Biotech to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. On average, analysts expect Fortress Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.