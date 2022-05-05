Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.
About Forward Industries (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.