Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 455,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. Grassi Investment Management owned 4.52% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

