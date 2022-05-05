Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

