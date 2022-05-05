Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $522.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

