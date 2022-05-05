Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

