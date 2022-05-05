Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €83.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €83.40 ($87.79) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($51.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.47 ($68.91).

Shares of FME opened at €58.00 ($61.05) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($74.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

