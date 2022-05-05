Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

FTDR opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

