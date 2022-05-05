Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.24.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Frontline by 669.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

