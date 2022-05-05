Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.99.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,182.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,878 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $901.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

